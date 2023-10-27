The Texas Rangers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks to begin the World Series on Friday at 8:03 PM ET, live on FOX from Globe Life Field. Zac Gallen will get the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, while the Rangers will send out Nathan Eovaldi.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 233 total home runs.

Texas is third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.263).

Texas has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).

The Rangers are third in baseball with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Texas' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.270).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 166 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 484 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 17th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.324 WHIP this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Eovaldi (12-5) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Eovaldi is looking to extend a fourth-game quality start streak in this game.

Eovaldi is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in eight of his 25 outings this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Gallen (17-9) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 35th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 34 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 20 of them.

Gallen has 28 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 34 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/18/2023 Astros L 8-5 Home Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/19/2023 Astros L 10-3 Home Andrew Heaney Jose Urquidy 10/20/2023 Astros L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/22/2023 Astros W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/23/2023 Astros W 11-4 Away Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen 10/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - Merrill Kelly 10/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - Brandon Pfaadt 10/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/19/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/20/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Joe Mantiply Cristopher Sanchez 10/21/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/23/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/24/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/27/2023 Rangers - Away Zac Gallen Nathan Eovaldi 10/28/2023 Rangers - Away Merrill Kelly - 10/30/2023 Rangers - Home Brandon Pfaadt - 10/31/2023 Rangers - Home - -

