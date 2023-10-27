We have 2023 high school football action in Peoria County, Illinois this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Bond County
  • Jackson County
  • Greene County
  • Kendall County
  • Franklin County
  • Will County
  • Ogle County
  • Kankakee County
  • Shelby County
  • Warren County

    • Peoria County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Notre Dame High School - Peoria at Kewanee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Kewanee, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Princeville High School at Stark County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Toulon, IL
    • Conference: Lincoln Trail
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Joliet Catholic Academy at Peoria High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Joliet, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.