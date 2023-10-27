We have 2023 high school football action in Peoria County, Illinois this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.

Peoria County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Notre Dame High School - Peoria at Kewanee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Kewanee, IL

Kewanee, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Princeville High School at Stark County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Toulon, IL

Toulon, IL Conference: Lincoln Trail

Lincoln Trail How to Stream: Watch Here

Joliet Catholic Academy at Peoria High School