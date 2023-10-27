Ogle County, Illinois has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Ogle County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Marquette High School - Ottawa at Forreston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Forreston, IL

Forreston, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Prairie High School at Polo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Polo, IL

Polo, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochelle Township High School at St. Francis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Wheaton, IL

Wheaton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Hansberry College Prep at Byron High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28

1:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Byron, IL

Byron, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oregon High School at Pecatonica High School