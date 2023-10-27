Ogle County, Illinois has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.

    • Ogle County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Marquette High School - Ottawa at Forreston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Forreston, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Prairie High School at Polo High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Polo, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rochelle Township High School at St. Francis High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Wheaton, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Hansberry College Prep at Byron High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Byron, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oregon High School at Pecatonica High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Pecatonica, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

