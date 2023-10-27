Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ogle County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Ogle County, Illinois has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Ogle County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Marquette High School - Ottawa at Forreston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Forreston, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Prairie High School at Polo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Polo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochelle Township High School at St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Hansberry College Prep at Byron High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Byron, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oregon High School at Pecatonica High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Pecatonica, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
