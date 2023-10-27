Nikola Vucevic and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be facing the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 124-104 loss to the Thunder, Vucevic tallied 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

With prop bets in place for Vucevic, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-122)

Over 15.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-135)

Over 10.5 (-135) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-139)

Over 2.5 (-139) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-263)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were fourth in the league last season, conceding 111.4 points per contest.

The Raptors conceded 42.3 rebounds on average last year, 10th in the league.

The Raptors conceded 26.2 assists per game last year (25th in the NBA).

Allowing 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, the Raptors were 12th in the league in that category.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 31 23 5 4 4 0 0 11/7/2022 34 15 13 4 1 2 0 11/6/2022 35 18 12 6 2 1 0

