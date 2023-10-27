Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in McLean County, Illinois this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.
McLean County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Argo Community High School at Normal Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Argo Community High School at Normal West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
El Paso-Gridley High School at Tri-Valley High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Downs, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomington High School at Glenwood High School
- Game Time: 12:40 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Chatham, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Simeon High School at Normal West High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Litchfield High School at Olympia High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Stanford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Unity High School - Mendon at Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
