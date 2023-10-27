Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in McHenry County, Illinois this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.

McHenry County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Libertyville High School at Cary Grove High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27

6:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Cary, IL

Cary, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Niles West High School at Huntley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Huntley, IL

Huntley, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

H.D. Jacobs High School at Lincoln-Way Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: New Lenox, IL

New Lenox, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Crystal Lake Central High School at Lake Zurich High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lake Zurich, IL

Lake Zurich, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Nazareth Academy at Prairie Ridge High School