Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Henry County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Henry County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Notre Dame High School - Peoria at Kewanee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at Wethersfield High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School at Wethersfield High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneseo High School at IC Catholic Prep
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
