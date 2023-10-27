If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Henry County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Peoria County
  • Kankakee County
  • Jackson County
  • Stephenson County
  • Kane County
  • Franklin County
  • Lake County
  • McLean County
  • McHenry County
  • Clinton County

    • Henry County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Notre Dame High School - Peoria at Kewanee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Kewanee, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    TBD at Wethersfield High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Kewanee, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School at Wethersfield High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Kewanee, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Geneseo High School at IC Catholic Prep

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Elmhurst, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.