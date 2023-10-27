The Vegas Golden Knights (7-0, on a seven-game winning streak) host the Chicago Blackhawks (2-5, losers of three in a row). The contest on Friday, October 27 begins at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Friday's game.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-350)

Golden Knights (-350) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Blackhawks vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

This season the Blackhawks recorded only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Chicago failed to win the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Blackhawks have earned four points in their three games with at least three goals scored.

Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in two games this season and has recorded two point from those matchups.

The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in six games. The Blackhawks finished 2-4-0 in those matchups (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 4th 3.86 Goals Scored 2 30th 2nd 1.86 Goals Allowed 3 13th 20th 30.3 Shots 26.1 30th 5th 28 Shots Allowed 36 31st 9th 24% Power Play % 6.67% 30th 6th 90% Penalty Kill % 86.36% 9th

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

