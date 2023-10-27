The Vegas Golden Knights (7-0, on a seven-game winning streak) host the Chicago Blackhawks (2-5, losers of three in a row). The contest on Friday, October 27 begins at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Friday's game.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1.

  • Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-350)
  • Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average)
  • Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Blackhawks vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

  • This season the Blackhawks recorded only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
  • Chicago failed to win the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.
  • The Blackhawks have earned four points in their three games with at least three goals scored.
  • Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in two games this season and has recorded two point from those matchups.
  • The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in six games. The Blackhawks finished 2-4-0 in those matchups (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank
4th 3.86 Goals Scored 2 30th
2nd 1.86 Goals Allowed 3 13th
20th 30.3 Shots 26.1 30th
5th 28 Shots Allowed 36 31st
9th 24% Power Play % 6.67% 30th
6th 90% Penalty Kill % 86.36% 9th

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

  • When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

