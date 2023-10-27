Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DuPage County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in DuPage County, Illinois this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
DuPage County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
UIC College Prep High School at Glenbard South High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheaton North High School at Whitney Young High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Downers Grove South High School at Naperville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Naperville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palatine High School at Neuqua Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Naperville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harlem High School at Glenbard East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochelle Township High School at St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eureka High School at Montini Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Homewood-Flossmoor High School at York High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Naperville North High School at Glenbard West High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Chicago Community High School at Quincy Senior High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Quincy, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneseo High School at IC Catholic Prep
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheaton Warrenville South High School at Hersey High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
