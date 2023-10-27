Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in DuPage County, Illinois this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

    • DuPage County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    UIC College Prep High School at Glenbard South High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wheaton North High School at Whitney Young High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Chicago, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Downers Grove South High School at Naperville Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Naperville, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Palatine High School at Neuqua Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Naperville, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Harlem High School at Glenbard East High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Lombard, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rochelle Township High School at St. Francis High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Wheaton, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eureka High School at Montini Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Lombard, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Homewood-Flossmoor High School at York High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Elmhurst, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Naperville North High School at Glenbard West High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Chicago Community High School at Quincy Senior High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Quincy, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Geneseo High School at IC Catholic Prep

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Elmhurst, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wheaton Warrenville South High School at Hersey High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Arlington Heights, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

