Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Cook County, Illinois this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
UIC College Prep High School at Glenbard South High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Taft High School at Lincoln-Way East High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Frankfort, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheaton North High School at Whitney Young High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgewood High School at Sandwich High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sandwich, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kaneland High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Riverside, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Senn High School at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Geneva, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amundsen High School at Belvidere North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Belvidere, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evergreen Park High School at Sycamore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sycamore, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Argo Community High School at Normal Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palatine High School at Neuqua Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Naperville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenbrook South High School at Barrington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Barrington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Rita High School at Mount Carmel High School - Chicago
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niles West High School at Huntley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Huntley, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Argo Community High School at Normal West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoffman Estates High School at Lincoln-Way West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: New Lenox, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lindblom Math and Science Academy at Carmel Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Mundelein, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carl Sandburg High School at Minooka Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Minooka, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyons Township High School at Stevenson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lincolnshire, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Ignatius College Prep at Joliet West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Joliet, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lockport Township High School at Maine South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Park Ridge, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Bloomington High School at Glenwood High School
- Game Time: 12:40 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Chatham, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phillips High School at Boylan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 12:50 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hansberry College Prep at Byron High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Byron, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Simeon High School at Normal West High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainfield North High School at Loyola Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Wilmette, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homewood-Flossmoor High School at York High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lane Tech College Prep at South Elgin High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: South Elgin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Hill High School at Central High School - Camp Point
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Camp Point, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest High School at Carbondale Community High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Carbondale, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinsville High School at Maine West High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Des Plaines, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sterling High School at Walter Payton College Prep High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheaton Warrenville South High School at Hersey High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
