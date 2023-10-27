Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Cook County, Illinois this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

    • Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    UIC College Prep High School at Glenbard South High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Taft High School at Lincoln-Way East High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Frankfort, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wheaton North High School at Whitney Young High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Chicago, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ridgewood High School at Sandwich High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Sandwich, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kaneland High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Riverside, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Senn High School at Geneva High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Geneva, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Amundsen High School at Belvidere North High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Belvidere, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Evergreen Park High School at Sycamore High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Sycamore, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Argo Community High School at Normal Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Normal, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Palatine High School at Neuqua Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Naperville, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Glenbrook South High School at Barrington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Barrington, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Rita High School at Mount Carmel High School - Chicago

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Chicago, IL
    • Conference: Chicago Catholic
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Niles West High School at Huntley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Huntley, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Argo Community High School at Normal West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Normal, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hoffman Estates High School at Lincoln-Way West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: New Lenox, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lindblom Math and Science Academy at Carmel Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Mundelein, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Carl Sandburg High School at Minooka Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Minooka, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lyons Township High School at Stevenson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Lincolnshire, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Ignatius College Prep at Joliet West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Joliet, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lockport Township High School at Maine South High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Park Ridge, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Bloomington High School at Glenwood High School

    • Game Time: 12:40 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Chatham, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Phillips High School at Boylan Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 12:50 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Rockford, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hansberry College Prep at Byron High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Byron, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Simeon High School at Normal West High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Normal, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Plainfield North High School at Loyola Academy

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Wilmette, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Homewood-Flossmoor High School at York High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Elmhurst, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lane Tech College Prep at South Elgin High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: South Elgin, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Red Hill High School at Central High School - Camp Point

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Camp Point, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hillcrest High School at Carbondale Community High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Carbondale, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Collinsville High School at Maine West High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Des Plaines, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sterling High School at Walter Payton College Prep High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Chicago, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wheaton Warrenville South High School at Hersey High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Arlington Heights, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

