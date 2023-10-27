Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT
There is high school football competition in Clark County, Illinois this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Clark County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Cumberland High School at Casey-Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Casey, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
River Ridge High School at Martinsville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Martinsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
