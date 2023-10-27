The Chicago Bulls (0-1) play the Toronto Raptors (1-0) on October 27, 2023.

Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Bulls vs Raptors Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

Last season, the Bulls had a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% lower than the 49.1% of shots the Raptors' opponents made.

Chicago had a 29-13 straight-up record in games it shot better than 49.1% from the field.

The Raptors ranked 18th in rebounding in the NBA, the Bulls finished 20th.

Last year, the Bulls scored just 1.7 more points per game (113.1) than the Raptors allowed (111.4).

When Chicago put up more than 111.4 points last season, it went 32-13.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bulls performed better when playing at home last season, putting up 114.0 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game in away games.

In home games, Chicago ceded 1.3 fewer points per game (111.2) than on the road (112.5).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Bulls performed worse in home games last year, averaging 10.3 treys per game, compared to 10.6 in road games. Meanwhile, they posted a 36.5% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.7% mark away from home.

Bulls Injuries