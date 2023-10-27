How to Watch the Bulls vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (0-1) play the Toronto Raptors (1-0) on October 27, 2023.
Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Bulls vs Raptors Additional Info
|Bulls vs Raptors Injury Report
|Bulls vs Raptors Prediction
|Bulls vs Raptors Odds/Over/Under
|Bulls vs Raptors Betting Trends & Stats
Bulls Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bulls had a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% lower than the 49.1% of shots the Raptors' opponents made.
- Chicago had a 29-13 straight-up record in games it shot better than 49.1% from the field.
- The Raptors ranked 18th in rebounding in the NBA, the Bulls finished 20th.
- Last year, the Bulls scored just 1.7 more points per game (113.1) than the Raptors allowed (111.4).
- When Chicago put up more than 111.4 points last season, it went 32-13.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Bulls performed better when playing at home last season, putting up 114.0 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game in away games.
- In home games, Chicago ceded 1.3 fewer points per game (111.2) than on the road (112.5).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Bulls performed worse in home games last year, averaging 10.3 treys per game, compared to 10.6 in road games. Meanwhile, they posted a 36.5% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.7% mark away from home.
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
