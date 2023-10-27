The Chicago Bulls (0-1) square off against the Toronto Raptors (1-0) as only 2.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+ and TSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 217.5.

Bulls vs. Raptors Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBCS-CHI+ and TSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bulls -2.5 217.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • In 53 games last season, Chicago and its opponents scored more than 217.5 combined points.
  • Chicago games had an average of 225 points last season, 7.5 more than the over/under for this game.
  • Chicago went 43-39-0 ATS last season.
  • Chicago won 20 of the 35 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (57.1%).
  • The Bulls went 19-13 last year (winning 59.4% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
  • The Bulls have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.

Bulls vs Raptors Additional Info

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • The Bulls did a better job covering the spread at home (22-19-0) last season than they did in road tilts (21-20-0).
  • The Bulls exceeded the total in 17 of 41 home games (41.5%) last season. They did better in away games, topping the total in 20 of 41 matchups (48.8%).
  • Last season the 113.1 points per game the Bulls scored were just 1.7 more than the Raptors conceded (111.4).
  • When Chicago put up more than 111.4 points, it was 32-13 versus the spread and 32-13 overall.

Bulls vs. Raptors Point Insights (Last Season)

Bulls Raptors
113.1
Points Scored (PG)
 112.9
22
NBA Rank (PPG)
 24
32-13
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 31-16
32-13
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 33-14
111.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.4
7
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 4
32-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 36-14
30-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 36-14

