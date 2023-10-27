Bulls vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (0-1) square off against the Toronto Raptors (1-0) as only 2.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+ and TSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 217.5.
Bulls vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI+ and TSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-2.5
|217.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- In 53 games last season, Chicago and its opponents scored more than 217.5 combined points.
- Chicago games had an average of 225 points last season, 7.5 more than the over/under for this game.
- Chicago went 43-39-0 ATS last season.
- Chicago won 20 of the 35 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (57.1%).
- The Bulls went 19-13 last year (winning 59.4% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
- The Bulls have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.
Bulls vs Raptors Additional Info
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- The Bulls did a better job covering the spread at home (22-19-0) last season than they did in road tilts (21-20-0).
- The Bulls exceeded the total in 17 of 41 home games (41.5%) last season. They did better in away games, topping the total in 20 of 41 matchups (48.8%).
- Last season the 113.1 points per game the Bulls scored were just 1.7 more than the Raptors conceded (111.4).
- When Chicago put up more than 111.4 points, it was 32-13 versus the spread and 32-13 overall.
Bulls vs. Raptors Point Insights (Last Season)
|Bulls
|Raptors
|113.1
|112.9
|22
|24
|32-13
|31-16
|32-13
|33-14
|111.8
|111.4
|7
|4
|32-12
|36-14
|30-14
|36-14
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.