Bulls vs. Raptors October 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (0-1) take the court against the Toronto Raptors (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+ and TSN.
Bulls vs. Raptors Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Bulls (-2.5)
- Total: 216.5
- TV: NBCS-CHI+, TSN
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic recorded 17.6 points, 11 boards and 3.2 assists last year. He also sank 52% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
- Per game, DeMar DeRozan put up 24.5 points, 4.6 boards and 5.1 assists. He also averaged 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Zach LaVine's numbers last season were 24.8 points, 4.5 boards and 4.2 assists per game. He drained 48.5% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 treys.
- Patrick Williams put up 10.2 points, 4 boards and 1.2 assists. He sank 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
- Last season, Torrey Craig collected 7.4 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists. He sank 45.6% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists last year. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Scottie Barnes put up 15.3 points, 6.6 boards and 4.8 assists last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- OG Anunoby put up 16.8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Gary Trent Jr. put up 17.4 points, 2.6 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he pus up 1.6 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Dennis Schroder posted 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 41.5% from the field and 32.9% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Bulls vs. Raptors Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bulls
|Raptors
|113.1
|Points Avg.
|112.9
|111.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.4
|49%
|Field Goal %
|45.9%
|36.1%
|Three Point %
|33.5%
