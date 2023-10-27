The Chicago Bulls (0-1) take the court against the Toronto Raptors (1-0) as just 2.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+ and TSN.

Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI+ and TSN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 106 - Raptors 103

Bulls vs Raptors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Bulls (- 2.5)

Bulls (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-3.0)

Bulls (-3.0) Pick OU: Under (217.5)



Under (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 209.5

Bulls Performance Insights

The Bulls scored 113.1 points per game and allowed 111.8 last year, ranking them 22nd in the league offensively and seventh defensively.

Chicago was 20th in the NBA in rebounds per game (42.4) and 15th in rebounds allowed (43.3) last year.

Last season the Bulls were ranked 20th in the NBA in assists with 24.5 per game.

Chicago was seventh in the league in turnovers per game (12.7) and eighth in turnovers forced (14.2) last year.

Last season the Bulls were second-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.4 per game) and ranked 16th in 3-point percentage (36.1%).

