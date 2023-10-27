Bulls vs. Raptors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 27
The Chicago Bulls (0-1) square off against the Toronto Raptors (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI+ and TSN.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Raptors matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI+ and TSN
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bulls vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bulls Moneyline
|Raptors Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bulls (-2.5)
|217.5
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bulls vs Raptors Additional Info
|Bulls vs Raptors Injury Report
|Bulls vs Raptors Prediction
|Bulls vs Raptors Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Bulls vs Raptors
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bulls vs. Raptors Betting Trends
- The Bulls put up 113.1 points per game (22nd in the league) last season while allowing 111.8 per outing (seventh in the NBA). They had a +106 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.
- The Raptors averaged 112.9 points per game last season (24th in the league) while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They had a +121 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.
- The two teams combined to score 226 points per game last season, 8.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams gave up 223.2 points per contest last year, 5.7 more points than the total for this game.
- Chicago went 43-39-0 ATS last season.
- Toronto went 43-39-0 ATS last year.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Bulls Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Zach LaVine
|23.5
|-110
|16.0
|DeMar DeRozan
|22.5
|-120
|20.0
|Nikola Vucevic
|15.5
|-105
|11.0
|Coby White
|12.5
|-115
|15.0
|Patrick Williams
|9.5
|-115
|8.0
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Zach LaVine or another Bulls player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!
Bulls and Raptors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bulls
|+15000
|+6600
|-
|Raptors
|+10000
|+5000
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.