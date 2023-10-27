Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights on October 27, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Jack Eichel and others are available when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday at 6:00 PM ET.
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Connor Bedard has posted four total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has two goals and two assists.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Avalanche
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|5
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Eichel is Vegas' top contributor with eight points. He has three goals and five assists this season.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|8
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
William Karlsson has seven points (one per game), scoring two goals and adding five assists.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Jets
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 17
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
