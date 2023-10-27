Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (7-0, riding a seven-game winning streak) host the Chicago Blackhawks (2-5, losers of three in a row). The matchup on Friday, October 27 begins at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-350)
|Blackhawks (+260)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- This season the Blackhawks have won two of the seven games in which they've been an underdog.
- Chicago is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +260 or more on the moneyline.
- The Blackhawks have a 27.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals just twice this season.
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|27 (4th)
|Goals
|14 (29th)
|13 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|21 (15th)
|6 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|2 (27th)
|2 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|3 (6th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- The Blackhawks' 14 total goals (two per game) rank 29th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have conceded 21 total goals (three per game) to rank 15th.
- They have a -7 goal differential, which ranks 27th in the league.
