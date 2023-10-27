On Friday at 6:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Alex Vlasic going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

  • Vlasic is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • He has taken one shot in one game versus the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.
  • Vlasic has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 13 goals in total (only 1.9 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

