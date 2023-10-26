When the Buffalo Bills clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8, Stefon Diggs will face a Buccaneers pass defense featuring Christian Izien. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, continue reading.

Bills vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers 101.8 14.5 2 20 11.88

Stefon Diggs vs. Christian Izien Insights

Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense

Stefon Diggs has hauled in 55 catches for 678 yards (96.9 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

In the air, Buffalo has passed for 1,798 yards, or 256.9 per game -- that's the fifth-highest total in the NFL.

The Bills' scoring average on offense is 28.3 points per game, third-highest in the league.

Buffalo ranks 12th in the NFL in pass rate, passing the ball 35.1 times per game.

In the red zone, the Bills are airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 34 total red-zone pass attempts (44.7% red-zone pass rate).

Christian Izien & the Buccaneers' Defense

Christian Izien has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 27 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Tampa Bay has been midde-of-the-road this year, ranking 19th in the league in passing yards allowed with 1,480 (246.7 per game).

This season, the Buccaneers rank third in the NFL with 17.3 points allowed per contest and rank 11th in total yards allowed with 342.5 yards given up per game.

Tampa Bay has allowed four players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Stefon Diggs vs. Christian Izien Advanced Stats

Stefon Diggs Christian Izien Rec. Targets 78 23 Def. Targets Receptions 55 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.3 18 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 678 27 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 96.9 4.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 181 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 2 Interceptions

