Zach LaVine and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be matching up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

We're going to look at LaVine's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (+100)

Over 26.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+124)

Over 4.5 (+124) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+110)

Over 4.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-104)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Thunder were 19th in the NBA last year, allowing 116.4 points per contest.

The Thunder conceded 46.6 rebounds on average last year, worst in the NBA.

The Thunder were the 19th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.9.

Looking at three-point defense, the Thunder were ranked 23rd in the NBA last year, giving up 12.9 makes per game.

Zach LaVine vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 37 25 6 5 1 0 0 11/25/2022 45 27 5 5 4 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.