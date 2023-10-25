Patrick Williams and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be matching up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

With prop bets in place for Williams, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-118)

Over 9.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+112)

Over 4.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+114)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Thunder were 19th in the league last season, allowing 116.4 points per contest.

On the glass, the Thunder conceded 46.6 rebounds per contest last year, worst in the NBA in that category.

The Thunder allowed 25.9 assists per contest last season (19th in the league).

Defensively, the Thunder gave up 12.9 made three-pointers per contest last year, 23rd in the NBA.

Patrick Williams vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 27 18 5 3 2 1 1 11/25/2022 32 11 6 1 3 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.