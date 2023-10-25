Nikola Vucevic and his Chicago Bulls teammates will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

If you'd like to place a wager on Vucevic's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-120)

Over 16.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-128)

Over 11.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-112)

Over 2.5 (-112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+108)

Looking to bet on one or more of Vucevic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 116.4 points per contest last season made the Thunder the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Thunder conceded 46.6 rebounds per game last season, worst in the league in that category.

Giving up an average of 25.9 assists last year, the Thunder were the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Thunder were 23rd in the NBA last season, allowing 12.9 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 39 19 11 4 1 0 1 11/25/2022 40 13 13 3 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.