The Chicago Bulls, DeMar DeRozan included, face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Below we will break down DeRozan's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-110)

Over 23.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-122)

Over 4.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+104)

Over 5.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (+110)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Thunder were 19th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 116.4 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Thunder were last in the NBA last year, conceding 46.6 per game.

Looking at assists, the Thunder gave up 25.9 per game last season, ranking them 19th in the NBA.

The Thunder were the 23rd-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.9 makes per contest.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 42 30 4 6 0 0 2

