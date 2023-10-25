Coby White and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be hitting the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Let's look at White's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-128)

Over 11.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+102)

Over 3.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-106)

Over 3.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+150)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Thunder were ranked 19th in the league defensively last year, giving up 116.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Thunder conceded 46.6 rebounds per game last season, worst in the NBA in that category.

The Thunder were the 19th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.9.

Looking at three-point defense, the Thunder were ranked 23rd in the NBA last season, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Coby White vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 33 19 6 6 4 0 0 11/25/2022 18 6 3 1 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.