The Chicago Bulls begin their 2023-24 NBA season on October 25, 2023, taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder at United Center.

Bulls vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bulls vs Thunder Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

Last season, the Bulls had a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Thunder's opponents knocked down.

Chicago went 32-20 when it shot better than 47.4% from the field.

The Bulls were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Thunder ranked 12th.

Last year, the Bulls scored only 3.3 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Thunder gave up (116.4).

Chicago went 25-9 last season when scoring more than 116.4 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls put up 114 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 112.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.8 points per contest.

Chicago surrendered 111.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.3 fewer points than it allowed on the road (112.5).

When it comes to total threes made, the Bulls performed worse at home last season, averaging 10.3 treys per game, compared to 10.6 in road games. Meanwhile, they posted a 36.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.7% clip on the road.

Bulls Injuries