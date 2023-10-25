How to Watch the Bulls vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 25
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT
The Chicago Bulls begin their 2023-24 NBA season on October 25, 2023, taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder at United Center.
Bulls vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Bulls vs Thunder Additional Info
|Bulls vs Thunder Odds/Over/Under
|Bulls vs Thunder Injury Report
|Bulls vs Thunder Betting Trends & Stats
|Bulls vs Thunder Prediction
Bulls Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bulls had a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Thunder's opponents knocked down.
- Chicago went 32-20 when it shot better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Bulls were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Thunder ranked 12th.
- Last year, the Bulls scored only 3.3 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Thunder gave up (116.4).
- Chicago went 25-9 last season when scoring more than 116.4 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls put up 114 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 112.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.8 points per contest.
- Chicago surrendered 111.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.3 fewer points than it allowed on the road (112.5).
- When it comes to total threes made, the Bulls performed worse at home last season, averaging 10.3 treys per game, compared to 10.6 in road games. Meanwhile, they posted a 36.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.7% clip on the road.
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
