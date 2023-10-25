The Chicago Bulls face the Oklahoma City Thunder as only 2.5-point favorites in the first game of the 2023-24 NBA season for both teams on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSOK.

Bulls vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSOK

NBCS-CHI and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 116 - Thunder 113

Bulls vs Thunder Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Bulls (- 2.5)

Bulls (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-3.6)

Bulls (-3.6) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.1

Bulls Performance Insights

The Bulls scored 113.1 points per game and allowed 111.8 last season, ranking them 22nd in the league offensively and seventh defensively.

On the glass, Chicago was 20th in the league in rebounds (42.4 per game) last year. It was 15th in rebounds conceded (43.3 per game).

The Bulls were 20th in the NBA in assists (24.5 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Chicago was seventh in the NBA in committing them (12.7 per game) last season. It was eighth in forcing them (14.2 per game).

Last year the Bulls were second-worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.4 per game) and ranked 16th in 3-point percentage (36.1%).

