In Week 7 action at Lincoln Financial Field, the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill will be up against the Philadelphia Eagles defense and Reed Blankenship. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this matchup between the Miami receivers against the Eagles' secondary.

Dolphins vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles 118.8 19.8 1 6 14.13

Tyreek Hill vs. Reed Blankenship Insights

Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense

Tyreek Hill leads his squad with 814 receiving yards on 42 receptions with six touchdowns.

Through the air, opposing defenses have struggled to contain Miami's passing offense, which ranks first in the NFL with 316.8 passing yards per game and first in the league with 9.5 pass yards per attempt.

The Dolphins have been lifted by their offense, which ranks first in the NFL with 37.2 points per game. They also rank first in total yards (498.7 per game).

Miami, which is averaging 33.3 pass attempts per game, ranks 20th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Dolphins are throwing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 33 total red-zone pass attempts (46.5% red-zone pass rate).

Reed Blankenship & the Eagles' Defense

Reed Blankenship leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 38 tackles, two TFL, and seven passes defended.

In terms of passing yards allowed, Philadelphia has given up the 10th-most in the NFL at 1,393 (232.2 per game).

The Eagles are 17th in the NFL in scoring defense, giving up an average of 20.7 points.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Eagles have allowed a touchdown pass to nine players this season.

Tyreek Hill vs. Reed Blankenship Advanced Stats

Tyreek Hill Reed Blankenship Rec. Targets 59 34 Def. Targets Receptions 42 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 19.4 19 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 814 38 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 135.7 7.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 326 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 1 Interceptions

