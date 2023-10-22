Should you bet on Tyler Scott scoring a touchdown in the Chicago Bears' upcoming Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Tyler Scott score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a TD)

Scott has five catches on nine targets for 32 yards, with an average of 8 yards per game.

Scott does not have a TD reception this year in four games.

Tyler Scott Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 2 14 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 3 1 6 0 Week 4 Broncos 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 4 2 12 0

