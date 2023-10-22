Travis Homer was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Homer's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Travis Homer Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Bears have one other running back on the injury report this week: Roschon Johnson (DNP/concussion): 25 Rush Att; 122 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 11 Rec; 58 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Bears vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Fubo

Homer 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Homer Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs

