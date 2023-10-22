Will Roschon Johnson Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Roschon Johnson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Johnson's stats on this page.
In terms of season stats, Johnson has rushed for 122 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and has 11 catches (12 targets) for 58 yards.
Roschon Johnson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Bears this week:
- Travis Homer (LP/hamstring): 0 Rush Att
Bears vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Johnson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|25
|122
|1
|4.9
|12
|11
|58
|0
Johnson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|5
|20
|1
|6
|35
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|4
|32
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|8
|38
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|5
|13
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|3
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
