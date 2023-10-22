Robert Tonyan has a tough matchup when his Chicago Bears play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Raiders allow 193.7 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the league.

Tonyan has a 39-yard year on five catches so far. He has been targeted on seven occasions, and averages 7.8 yards.

Tonyan vs. the Raiders

Tonyan vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Las Vegas' defense has not let a player pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Eight players have hauled in a TD pass against the Raiders this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Las Vegas on the season.

The pass defense of the Raiders is allowing 193.7 yards per outing this season, which ranks eighth in the NFL.

The Raiders have the No. 14 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up eight this season (1.3 per game).

Robert Tonyan Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-110)

Tonyan Receiving Insights

Tonyan has 4.0% of his team's target share (seven targets on 176 passing attempts).

He has averaged 5.6 yards per target (39 yards on seven targets).

Tonyan does not have a TD reception this year in four games.

Tonyan's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/17/2023 Week 2 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

