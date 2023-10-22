Best bets are available for when the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) visit the Chicago Bears (1-5) at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

When is Raiders vs. Bears?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
Best Moneyline Bet

  • Both BetMGM and the model expect the Raiders to walk away with the win, but the model spread (4.3) is 1.8 points further in their direction.
  • The Raiders have a 58.7% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Raiders have been the moneyline favorite three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.
  • Las Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -142 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
  • This season, the Bears have been the underdog five times and won one of those games.
  • Chicago is 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Las Vegas (-2.5)
  • The Raiders have put together a record of 3-2-1 against the spread this season.
  • Las Vegas has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
  • The Bears have covered the spread one time in six games with a set spread.
  • Chicago has an ATS record of 1-3-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (38)
  • These two teams average a combined 38 points per game (including the postseason), which equals the over/under set for this game.
  • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 13.1 more points per game (51.1) than this matchup's total of 38 points.
  • The Raiders have combined with their opponent to hit the over in one of six games with a set total (16.7%).
  • In the Bears' six games with a set total, five have hit the over (83.3%).

Brian Hoyer Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs
1 102.0 0

D'Onta Foreman Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 15.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
2 40.5 0 5.0 0

