Will Marcedes Lewis Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marcedes Lewis did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 7 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Lewis' stats below.
Rep Marcedes Lewis and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of last year's season stats, Lewis was targeted seven times and had six catches for 66 yards (11 per reception) and two TDs.
Keep an eye on Lewis' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Marcedes Lewis Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Bears.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 7 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Trevor Lawrence
- Click Here for Diontae Johnson
- Click Here for Zach Charbonnet
- Click Here for Donald Parham
- Click Here for Zach Pascal
Bears vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Lewis 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|6
|66
|14
|2
|11
Lewis Game-by-Game (2022)
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 5
|Giants
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Week 9
|@Lions
|1
|1
|19
|0
|Week 10
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 13
|@Bears
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Rams
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|32
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.