Marcedes Lewis did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 7 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Lewis' stats below.

In terms of last year's season stats, Lewis was targeted seven times and had six catches for 66 yards (11 per reception) and two TDs.

Marcedes Lewis Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Bears.

Week 7 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Lewis 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 6 66 14 2 11

Lewis Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Giants 1 1 2 1 Week 9 @Lions 1 1 19 0 Week 10 Cowboys 1 1 -1 0 Week 13 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 15 Rams 1 1 14 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 2 2 32 1

