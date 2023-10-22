Justin Fields did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Fields' stats can be found below.

Looking at season stats, Fields has thrown for 1,201 yards (200.2 per game) and 11 touchdowns, with six picks. He has completed 61.7% of his passes (100-for-162), and has 47 carries for 237 yards one touchdown.

Justin Fields Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Thumb

Bears vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Fields 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 100 162 61.7% 1,201 11 6 7.4 47 237 1

Fields Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Packers 24 37 216 1 1 9 59 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 16 29 211 1 2 4 3 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 11 22 99 1 1 11 47 0 Week 4 Broncos 28 35 335 4 1 4 25 0 Week 5 @Commanders 15 29 282 4 0 11 57 0 Week 6 Vikings 6 10 58 0 1 8 46 0

