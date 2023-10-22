When the Chicago Bears and the Las Vegas Raiders square off in Week 7 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Darnell Mooney hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Darnell Mooney score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a TD)

Mooney's 10 catches (19 targets) have netted him 152 yards (30.4 per game) and one TD.

Mooney, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Darnell Mooney Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 4 53 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 4 4 51 0 Week 5 @Commanders 4 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 48 0

