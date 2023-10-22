Will D'Onta Foreman hit paydirt when the Chicago Bears and the Las Vegas Raiders meet in Week 7 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will D'Onta Foreman score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Foreman has piled up 20 carries for 81 yards (40.5 per game).

Foreman also has three catches for 10 yards (5 ypg).

Foreman has not scored a rushing touchdown in two games.

D'Onta Foreman Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 16 0 2 8 0 Week 6 Vikings 15 65 0 1 2 0

