When the Chicago Bears play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, D.J. Moore will be up against a Raiders pass defense featuring Trevon Moehrig. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.

Bears vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX

D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Raiders 88.2 14.7 3 23 8.13

D.J. Moore vs. Trevon Moehrig Insights

D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense

D.J. Moore's 582 receiving yards (97 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 32 catches on 42 targets with five touchdowns.

Through the air, Chicago's passing attack has been sputtering this season, as it ranks ninth-last in the league with 1,131 passing yards (188.5 per game).

On offense, the Bears are posting 21.3 points per game (16th in NFL) and 324.5 yards per game (16th).

Chicago sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 29.3 times per game (fourth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Bears have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, passing the ball 21 times (ninth-fewest in league).

Trevon Moehrig & the Raiders' Defense

Trevon Moehrig leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 29 tackles, one sack, and four passes defended.

In terms of passing yards conceded, Las Vegas has given up the ninth-fewest in the league, 1,162 (193.7 per game).

The Raiders' points-against average on defense is 22nd in the NFL, at 21.8 per game.

No player has recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas this season.

Eight players have caught a touchdown against the Raiders this season.

D.J. Moore vs. Trevon Moehrig Advanced Stats

D.J. Moore Trevon Moehrig Rec. Targets 42 14 Def. Targets Receptions 32 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 18.2 10 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 582 29 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 97 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 242 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 3 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 2 Interceptions

