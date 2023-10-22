D.J. Moore has a difficult matchup when his Chicago Bears face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Raiders give up 193.7 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the NFL.

Moore has collected a team-high 582 receiving yards (97 per game) and five TDs, reeling in 32 balls out of 42 targets so far this year.

Moore vs. the Raiders

Moore vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Las Vegas' defense has not let a player pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have conceded a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Raiders surrender 193.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Raiders' defense is ranked 14th in the league with eight passing TDs conceded so far this year.

D.J. Moore Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 53.5 (-115)

Moore Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Moore has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (three of six).

Moore has 23.9% of his team's target share (42 targets on 176 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 42 times, averaging 13.9 yards per target (third in NFL).

Moore has reeled in a touchdown pass in three of six games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has scored five of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (35.7%).

With three red zone targets, Moore has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 8 REC / 230 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 8 REC / 131 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 6 REC / 104 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

