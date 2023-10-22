Will Cole Kmet Score a Touchdown Against the Raiders in Week 7?
Will Cole Kmet pay out his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the Chicago Bears take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.
Will Cole Kmet score a touchdown against the Raiders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19 if he scores a TD)
- Kmet has caught 25 passes on 32 targets for 240 yards and three TDs, averaging 40 yards per game.
- Kmet has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.
Cole Kmet Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|7
|5
|44
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|6
|4
|38
|0
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|9
|7
|85
|2
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|5
|5
|42
|1
|Week 6
|Vikings
|3
|2
|9
|0
