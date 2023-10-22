Will Cole Kmet pay out his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the Chicago Bears take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Will Cole Kmet score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19 if he scores a TD)

Kmet has caught 25 passes on 32 targets for 240 yards and three TDs, averaging 40 yards per game.

Kmet has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

Cole Kmet Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 5 44 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 6 4 38 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 2 2 22 0 Week 4 Broncos 9 7 85 2 Week 5 @Commanders 5 5 42 1 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 9 0

