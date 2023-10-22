Chicago Bears receiver Cole Kmet has a difficult matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are allowing the eighth-fewest passing yards in the league, 193.7 per game.

Kmet has posted a 240-yard season thus far (40 yards receiving per game) with three TDs, reeling in 25 passes on 32 targets.

Kmet vs. the Raiders

Kmet vs the Raiders (since 2021): 1 GP / 22 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 22 REC YPG / REC TD No player has collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have allowed eight opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Las Vegas on the season.

Kmet will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this week. The Raiders allow 193.7 passing yards per contest.

The Raiders' defense ranks 14th in the league with eight passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Cole Kmet Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-111)

Kmet Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Kmet has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (four of six).

Kmet has been targeted on 32 of his team's 176 passing attempts this season (18.2% target share).

He has 240 receiving yards on 32 targets to rank 60th in league play with 7.5 yards per target.

In two of six games this season, Kmet has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (21.4%).

Kmet (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 33.3% of the time in the red zone (21 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Kmet's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 7 REC / 85 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

