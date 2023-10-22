Bears vs. Raiders: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) and the Chicago Bears (1-5) square off at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Raiders and Bears can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.
Bears vs. Raiders Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Soldier Field
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Raiders
|2.5
|37.5
|-145
|+120
Bears vs. Raiders Betting Records & Stats
Chicago Bears
- The Bears and their opponents have combined to score more than 37.5 points in five of six games this season.
- Chicago's outings this season have a 44.2-point average over/under, 6.7 more points than this game's total.
- The Bears have covered the spread one time over six games with a set spread.
- This season, the Bears have been the underdog five times and won one of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 1-3 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.
Las Vegas Raiders
- The average point total in Las Vegas' outings this year is 44.8, 7.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Raiders have put together a record of 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Raiders have been moneyline favorites three times this season. They've finished 2-1.
- Las Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
Raiders vs. Bears Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Raiders
|16.7
|25
|21.8
|21
|44.8
|4
|6
|Bears
|21.3
|17
|29.3
|29
|44.2
|5
|6
Bears vs. Raiders Betting Insights & Trends
Bears
- Chicago has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.
- In their past three contests, the Bears have gone over the total twice.
- The Raiders have a -31-point scoring differential on the season (-5.1 per game). The Bears also have been outscored by opponents this year (48 total points, eight per game).
Raiders
- Las Vegas has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.
- In its past three games, Las Vegas has not gone over the total.
- The Raiders have a negative point differential on the season (-31 total points, -5.1 per game), as do the Bears (-48 total points, -8 per game).
Bears Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.2
|44.0
|44.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.5
|23.3
|25.7
|ATS Record
|1-4-1
|0-2-1
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-1-0
|2-1-0
|3-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-4
|0-2
|1-2
Raiders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.8
|43.5
|46.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.5
|23.0
|26.0
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-5-0
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
