According to oddsmakers, the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 against the Chicago Bears (1-5). This game has a point total of 37.5.

The betting insights and trends for the Raiders can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Bears. The betting insights and trends for the Bears can be found in this article before they play the Raiders.

Bears vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Las Vegas Moneyline Chicago Moneyline BetMGM Raiders (-3) 37.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Raiders (-3) 37.5 -156 +132 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Chicago vs. Las Vegas Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: FOX

Bears vs. Raiders Betting Insights

Chicago has one win against the spread this season.

The Bears have won once ATS (1-2-1) as a 3-point underdog or more this season.

Of six Chicago games so far this year, five have hit the over.

Las Vegas has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 3-point favorite or greater, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-1) this season.

One of Las Vegas' six games with a set total has hit the over (16.7%).

