The Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) and the Chicago Bears (1-5) square off at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Bears

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

Bears Insights

The Bears average 21.3 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 the Raiders allow.

The Bears average only 9.2 more yards per game (324.5) than the Raiders give up (315.3).

Chicago rushes for 136 yards per game, 14.3 more than the 121.7 Las Vegas allows per contest.

The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (11 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Bears Home Performance

The Bears score 20.3 points per game at home (compared to 21.3 overall), and concede 29.3 at home (same as overall).

The Bears accumulate 352.3 yards per game at home (27.8 more than overall) and allow 286.7 at home (70.1 fewer than overall).

Chicago picks up more passing yards at home (200.7 per game) than it does overall (188.5), and allows fewer at home (208.3 per game) than overall (267.3).

At home, the Bears accumulate more rushing yards (151.7 per game) than they do overall (136). They also allow fewer rushing yards at home (78.3) than they do overall (89.5).

The Bears convert 38.5% of third downs at home (two% less than overall), and concede on 42.5% of third downs at home (8.1% less than overall).

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 Denver L 31-28 CBS 10/5/2023 at Washington W 40-20 Amazon Prime Video 10/15/2023 Minnesota L 19-13 FOX 10/22/2023 Las Vegas - FOX 10/29/2023 at Los Angeles - NBC 11/5/2023 at New Orleans - CBS 11/9/2023 Carolina - Amazon Prime Video

