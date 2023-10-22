Entering their Sunday, October 22 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) at Soldier Field, which begins at 1:00 PM , the Chicago Bears (1-5) are monitoring 10 players on the injury report.

The Bears are coming off of a loss to the Minnesota Vikings by the score of 19-13.

The Raiders head into the matchup after winning 21-17 over the New England Patriots in their last game on October 15.

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Fields QB Thumb Out Travis Homer RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Nate Davis OL Ankle Out Eddie Jackson DB Foot Out Yannick Ngakoue DL Back Limited Participation In Practice Jaquan Brisker DB Groin Questionable Dan Feeney OL Knee Questionable Terell Smith DB Illness Out Darnell Wright OL Shoulder Questionable Roschon Johnson RB Concussion Out

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jimmy Garoppolo QB Back Out Tyler Hall CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Robert Spillane LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Nate Hobbs CB Ankle Out Justin Herron OT Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Jakorian Bennett CB Shoulder Out

Bears vs. Raiders Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: FOX

FOX

Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Bears Season Insights

In terms of total yards, the Bears rank 19th in the NFL (324.5 total yards per game) and 25th on defense (356.8 total yards allowed per contest).

The Bears have not been getting things done on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 29.3 points given up per game. They have been more productive offensively, compiling 21.3 points per contest (19th-ranked).

The Bears rank 26th in passing yards per game (188.5), but they've been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 267.3 passing yards surrendered per contest.

Chicago is putting up 136 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (seventh-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 89.5 rushing yards per game (eighth-ranked) on defense.

At -6, the Bears sport the 27th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with five forced turnovers (22nd in NFL) and 11 turnovers committed (27th in NFL).

Bears vs. Raiders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Raiders (-2.5)

Raiders (-2.5) Moneyline: Raiders (-145), Bears (+120)

Raiders (-145), Bears (+120) Total: 37.5 points

