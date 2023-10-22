Bears vs. Raiders Injury Report — Week 7
Entering their Sunday, October 22 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) at Soldier Field, which begins at 1:00 PM , the Chicago Bears (1-5) are monitoring 10 players on the injury report.
The Bears are coming off of a loss to the Minnesota Vikings by the score of 19-13.
The Raiders head into the matchup after winning 21-17 over the New England Patriots in their last game on October 15.
Chicago Bears Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Justin Fields
|QB
|Thumb
|Out
|Travis Homer
|RB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Nate Davis
|OL
|Ankle
|Out
|Eddie Jackson
|DB
|Foot
|Out
|Yannick Ngakoue
|DL
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jaquan Brisker
|DB
|Groin
|Questionable
|Dan Feeney
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Terell Smith
|DB
|Illness
|Out
|Darnell Wright
|OL
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|Concussion
|Out
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|Back
|Out
|Tyler Hall
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Robert Spillane
|LB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Ankle
|Out
|Justin Herron
|OT
|Concussion
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Shoulder
|Out
Bears vs. Raiders Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Bears Season Insights
- In terms of total yards, the Bears rank 19th in the NFL (324.5 total yards per game) and 25th on defense (356.8 total yards allowed per contest).
- The Bears have not been getting things done on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 29.3 points given up per game. They have been more productive offensively, compiling 21.3 points per contest (19th-ranked).
- The Bears rank 26th in passing yards per game (188.5), but they've been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 267.3 passing yards surrendered per contest.
- Chicago is putting up 136 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (seventh-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 89.5 rushing yards per game (eighth-ranked) on defense.
- At -6, the Bears sport the 27th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with five forced turnovers (22nd in NFL) and 11 turnovers committed (27th in NFL).
Bears vs. Raiders Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Raiders (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Raiders (-145), Bears (+120)
- Total: 37.5 points
