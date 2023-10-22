The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 22 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Raiders will win -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

From an offensive standpoint, the Raiders rank 27th in the NFL with 16.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 19th in points allowed (315.3 points allowed per contest). The Bears have not been getting things done on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 29.3 points allowed per game. They have been more productive on offense, posting 21.3 points per contest (19th-ranked).

Bears vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Raiders (-2.5) Over (37.5) Raiders 24, Bears 20

Bears Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Bears based on the moneyline is 45.5%.

Chicago has covered just once in six chances against the spread this year.

The Bears have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

In 2023, five Chicago games have gone over the point total.

This season, Bears games have resulted in an average scoring total of 44.2, which is 6.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Raiders Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Raiders' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Las Vegas has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Raiders have covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Games featuring Las Vegas have gone over the point total just once this season.

The average total for Raiders games this season has been 44.8, 7.3 points higher than the total for this game.

Bears vs. Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Las Vegas 16.7 21.8 18.7 17.7 14.7 26 Chicago 21.3 29.3 20.3 29.3 22.3 29.3

