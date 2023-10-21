MVFC opponents match up when the North Dakota State Bison (4-2) and the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-6) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

North Dakota State ranks 38th in total defense this year (323.3 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th-best in the FCS with 449.3 total yards per game. Western Illinois ranks 99th in points per game (18.8), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking second-worst in the FCS with 44.8 points surrendered per contest.

Western Illinois vs. North Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Western Illinois vs. North Dakota State Key Statistics

Western Illinois North Dakota State 280.2 (115th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.3 (21st) 464.0 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.3 (32nd) 34.5 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.7 (8th) 245.7 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.7 (56th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Western Illinois Stats Leaders

Matt Morrissey has put up 1,438 passing yards, or 239.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.8% of his passes and has recorded nine touchdowns with five interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Ludovick Choquette, has carried the ball 42 times for 145 yards (24.2 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also caught 12 passes for 103 yards.

Seth Glatz has racked up 47 carries and totaled 136 yards while also gaining 105 yards through the air .

Jaylin Jackson paces his squad with 373 receiving yards on 34 receptions with three touchdowns.

Jay Parker has put together a 287-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 32 passes on 22 targets.

Donald McKinney's 18 targets have resulted in 22 catches for 262 yards and two touchdowns.

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has thrown for 1,111 yards, completing 76.6% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 309 yards (51.5 ypg) on 57 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Cole Payton has been handed the ball 38 times this year and racked up 304 yards (50.7 per game) with six touchdowns.

Zach Mathis' leads his squad with 426 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 24 catches (out of 29 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Eli Green has put together a 284-yard season so far, reeling in 15 passes on 18 targets.

Joe Stoffel has a total of 155 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

