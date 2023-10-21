Western Illinois vs. North Dakota State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
The North Dakota State Bison are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Western Illinois Leathernecks at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 21, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.
Western Illinois vs. North Dakota State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|North Dakota State (-39)
|58.6
|North Dakota State 49, Western Illinois 10
Western Illinois Betting Info (2022)
- The Leathernecks went 4-6-1 ATS last season.
- Last year, five Leathernecks games hit the over.
North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)
- The Bison are unbeaten against the spread this season.
- The Bison have had one game (out of two) go over the total this season.
Leathernecks vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|North Dakota State
|34.8
|21.8
|37.3
|20.7
|31
|29.5
|Western Illinois
|18.8
|44.8
|21.7
|41.7
|16
|48
