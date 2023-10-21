Tyler Johnson Game Preview: Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights - October 21
Tyler Johnson will be on the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Saturday at United Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Johnson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.
Tyler Johnson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Johnson Season Stats Insights
- In 5 games this season, Johnson has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 15:46 on the ice per game.
- Johnson has a goal in two of the five games he's played on the year, with multiple goals in one of them.
- Johnson has tallied point in two of five games this season, with multiple points in one of them.
- Johnson has yet to put up an assist this year through five games.
- Johnson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Johnson has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Johnson Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights have given up eight goals in total (just 1.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team has a league-leading goal differential at +11.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|5
|Games
|3
|3
|Points
|2
|3
|Goals
|1
|0
|Assists
|1
