Seth Jones will be among those in action Saturday when his Chicago Blackhawks play the Vegas Golden Knights at United Center. Considering a wager on Jones in the Blackhawks-Golden Knights matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Seth Jones vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jones Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Jones has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 25:10 on the ice per game.

Through five games this season, Jones has yet to score a goal.

Despite recording points in three of five games this season, Jones has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Jones has an assist in three of five games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Jones hits the over on his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Jones has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jones Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded eight goals in total (just 1.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +11 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 5 Games 3 3 Points 1 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.